The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Man United Team News vs Newcastle (EFL Cup): Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo

By Leave a Comment

Share

casemiro

Neither Casemiro nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka were able to pass late fitness that would have allowed their participation in yesterday’s Manchester Derby destruction, but they could be in contention for Wednesday night.

Obviously, the duo didn’t miss much, given the awful result for United and their supporters. Perhaps Casemiro and/or Wan-Bissaka will feature against Newcastle however, as an EFL Cup round of 16 match comes calling.

wan-bissaka

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Manchester United 

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United    Newcastle United

efl cup

Team News: Manchester United    Newcastle United

How They Got Here: United (beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in 3rd rd),  Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 in 3rd rd)

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

wan-bissaka

Rest of the Man United Team News

Another player who could feature is Kobbie Mainoo, who is now fully match fit. Although United are starting to get more players back from injury, their overall team fitness situation remains a mess as Luke Shaw (muscular injury), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee problem, but he has resumed training again finally) and Amad Diallo (knee) remain on the shelf.

United are just a complete mess right now, top to bottom, overall as a club. The rash of injuries certainly do play a part in contributing to that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *