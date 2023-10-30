Neither Casemiro nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka were able to pass late fitness that would have allowed their participation in yesterday’s Manchester Derby destruction, but they could be in contention for Wednesday night.

Obviously, the duo didn’t miss much, given the awful result for United and their supporters. Perhaps Casemiro and/or Wan-Bissaka will feature against Newcastle however, as an EFL Cup round of 16 match comes calling.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Newcastle United

Team News: Manchester United Newcastle United

How They Got Here: United (beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in 3rd rd), Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 in 3rd rd)

Rest of the Man United Team News

Another player who could feature is Kobbie Mainoo, who is now fully match fit. Although United are starting to get more players back from injury, their overall team fitness situation remains a mess as Luke Shaw (muscular injury), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee problem, but he has resumed training again finally) and Amad Diallo (knee) remain on the shelf.

United are just a complete mess right now, top to bottom, overall as a club. The rash of injuries certainly do play a part in contributing to that.

