The Manchester United player absentee list remains very long as they head into their next clash, a Premier League fixture at Brentford FC. Midfield maestro Casemiro is the injury absentee of primary concern, and it remains to be seen when he will return from his unspecified muscular injury.

The reports on the status of Casemiro are all over the place right now, so it’s difficult to speculate.

Manchester United at Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, March 30, Gtech Community Stadium, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Injury List

Did Erik ten Hag save his job? go here

PL Form, Standing: Man United WLLWW 6th, 47 pts Brentford FC LLDLL 15th 26 pts

Result Probability: Man United 44% Brentford FC 31% Draw 25%

Man United Team News

Two injured players who could be back in the mix are Jonny Evans (knock) and backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (unspecified muscular injury). Both have issues that are considered minor in nature, and thus they should be available here.

Four players who definitely will not be available are Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Luke Shaw (unspecified muscular injury) and Lisandro Martinez (knee).

Martinez and Martial are set to return some time in April while Malacia and Shaw are likely done for the season.

Elsewhere Harry Maguire limped off early from England’s friendly with Brazil and thus he will need to be assessed before kickoff. He will likely be absent from this one.

The same goes for youngster Omari Forson, although United have been very stealth about the specifics and severity of his condition.

The hero of the last outing, young winger Amad Diallo, will miss out here due to a suspension.

