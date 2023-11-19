Bruno Fernandes Hopes United Will Sign Joao Neves

Manchester United team captain Bruno Fernandes is currently moonlighting as an agent. He’s openly rooting for his club to sign his countryman, Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves.

The 19-year-old midfielder and Portugal international has been a target of the club for some time, as MUFC scouts have attended several of his games.

Bruno Fernandes was asked about United potentially signing Neves one day, and he responded:

It has to be the Man United coach who says whether he has a place or not. He’s a great player, I don’t know if he would have a place or not. It depends on the coach and his ideas.

“But he’s an excellent player and an excellent kid, very professional, he will have a bright future wherever he goes. I would love to have him by my side. Because he has quality and will have a bright future. It depends on him. What I want most is the best for him.”

We’ll see if Benfica, and Neves’ agent hear his message and takes it to heart.

Neves, who can play in both central and defensive midfield, would certainly fill a major need for United.

However, his contract runs until 2028, so Benfica will be in no rush (and certainly don’t have a need) to sell him right now.

And United will have to splash the cash too, as teenage top tier talent always comes with a high price tag.

Elsewhere in Bruno Fernandes news, the Portugese magnifico has shot down the transfer rumors linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

??? Bruno Fernandes on Saudi bids: “I’m happy where I am, I’m focused on Man United”. “I don’t look at rumors and also I don’t pay attention to them. Today, it’s very easy to spread rumors in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals”. pic.twitter.com/XC8aws4JOD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

Maybe someday down the road, just not today, for Bruno Fernandes and the Saudi Pro League.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories