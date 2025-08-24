Ruben Amorim made a very controversial lineup decision today, when he elected to keep Turkish shot stopper Altay Bayindir in between the sticks, instead of the presumed No. 1, Andre Onana.

Amorim stuck with Bayindir despite his horrific gaffe that gifted Arsenal a goal on opening day.

That howler proved to be the only goal in the Gunners a 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend, so that was a “costly error” to say the least.

Yet he still got the nod over Onana, who was named to the bench for the score draw at Fulham today.

The United manager gave his explanation in a pre match interview for television.

“This is the kind of decision a manager has to make. I simply tried to read the game, anticipate the next match, and choose the best players to win – that’s what I did,” Amorim explained.

Bayindir’s weaknesses were on full display on Sunday, and Onana had a dreadful first season at United. So what is the answer?

The club are in advanced talks with Royal Antwerp, as they’re keen on signing their goalkeeper, Senne Lammens.

If the Lammens move happens, between now and deadline day, does he become the new #1?

What about the side’s other pressing issue, the midfield?

United have a bunch of number 10s, but they don’t really seem to have a true legit number 6 or number 8.

It doesn’t seem like the current guys on the roster: Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro can cut it in this role.

Maybe United need to focus on that this transfer window?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

