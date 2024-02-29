Man City Team News vs United: Jack Grealish, Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City are in a state of near full fitness as they approach the Manchester Derby on Sunday. However, Jack Grealish will miss out on it due to a groin injury. Quite possibly, he might miss the major crunch clash with Liverpool the following weekend. Beyond that too, who knows, but we covered that in detail at this link. Elsewhere, Josko Gvardiol is the only other fitness concern for City right now, but he is on the mend.

Little Pep could be in contention for Sunday.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: March. 3, 3:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Probability: United Win 10% | City win 75% | Draw 15%

Table Position: United 6th, 44 pts City 2nd, 59 pts

Premier League Form: Man United LWWW Man City WWDWW

Man City Team News

“He’s good too,” Guardiola said about Gvardiol and his foot injury.

“I don’t know [if he will play]. He’s training without much pain. Still, he didn’t train with us, but he’s on the verge to come back. Training this afternoon, but I think everybody’s fine.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories