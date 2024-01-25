When covering the latest Liverpool team news, one naturally starts with Mo Salah. The Egyptian magician is out for the next three to four weeks with a hamstring injury. Salah left his national side, which is currently competing at AFCON, to return to the Merseyside club for rehabilitation.

Egypt and Liverpool both have the same interest, we want Mo Salah fit as soon as possible,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said yesterday, after the League Cup semifinal win over Fulham.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Norwich City

Kick: Sun. Jan. 28, 2:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

LFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Fun Fact: Liverpool are undefeated in their last 18 (W16D2) against Norwich across all competitions.

“If he stays in Africa and they can’t do the proper treatment, it will just delay everything, especially for Egypt if they go through the tournament.

“We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment.

“It’s all agreed. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that.”

Even if Egypt does reach the Africa Cup of Nations final, it’s scheduled for Feb. 11, which is only 17 days away. Salah is projected out to be sidelined for 21-28 days, and that is barring any setback.

Other Liverpool Team News

We have two more Reds fitness updates, as we look ahead to the FA Cup against Norwich. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominic Szoboszlai (thigh) could actually be fit enough to feature here.

Said Klopp of TAA: “Trent is progressing well through his rehab, working hard. But he will back in the end of the week for team training, so hopefully, he will be available for the FA Cup.”

Jurgen Klopp said the following of Szobo: ‘Dom trained yesterday with us, just one small-sided, one-touch game, but it felt good. Did some extra work with the sports science team. He is ready, but tomorrow comes too early for him, so he will be ready for the weekend if nothing goes wrong.’

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories