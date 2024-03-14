Chelsea FC attacking midfielder Cole Palmer may just be the signing of the summer. The former Manchester City man should be the first name written into the team sheet by manager Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday, when the Blues host Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Palmer should actually be the first name written into the sheet for all meaningful games.

FA Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Leicester City

Fun Fact: Chelsea have lost just one of their last 21 (W18D2) home FA Cup matches

Kick: Sun. Mar. 17, 12:45 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Let’s take a look at who else will be in that first team along with Palmer. Given all the injuries, in all position groups for that matter, Pochettino doesn’t have all too many options.

The starting lineup kind of picks itself, to be honest.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (FA Cup Quarterfinal)

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Alfie Gilchrist, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

