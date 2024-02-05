Once again, Chelsea FC are consistently inconsistent. It’s two embarrassing losses now, on the heels of three wins. They just can’t seem to turn the corner. Maybe the return of Romeo Lavia will help?

The former Southampton and Manchester City man has spent nearly the entire season injured, so we really haven’t seen what he can actually do yet.

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay FYIs

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa

First meeting result: goalless draw

Fun fact: Aston Villa have shut out Chelsea in their last three meeting across all competitions, but they’ve never kept a clean sheet against the Blues in four straight.

Kick: Wed. Feb. 6, 7:45pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News for Both Sides

And Lavia is a payer who comes to Stamford Bridge with massive expectations (and transfer fee amount). Speaking of massive transfer fees, for what it’s worth, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have not lived up to their price tags.

If Lavia is ready to go in midweek, having recovered from his unspecified injury, maybe he might be the answer in the middle of the park.

Although he still might not be back here. His return might have to wait until next weekend.

Elsewhere goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (knee), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Marc Cucurella (ankle) Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) and Levi Colwill (knee) are all doubts while Reece James (hamstring) remains out long-term.

Shifting gears to the Villans, forward Jhon Duran (hamstring) is about a week or so away while Lucas Digne (also a hamstring) is a doubt.

Pau Torres (ankle) and Emiliano Buendia (knee ligament) are moving closer towards a return while Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause (both knee) remain out for the long-term.

