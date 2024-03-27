Chelsea Team News vs Burnley: Lavia, Palmer, Gusto, Colwill

We have some actual clarity on Chelsea FC midfielder Romeo Lavia for a change. The club have finally said something of substance regarding his status. The west London club released a statement indicating that Lavia is shut down for the rest of the season.

Stricken by thigh and ankle injuries, Lavia was limited to just one appearance this season, and it was only a cameo off the bench.

Chelsea vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 30, 4pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Fitness Report Part 1 Part 2 Team News XI Prediction Latest Headlines

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts, WDDWL Burnley FC 19th, 17 pts, WDLLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 74% Draw 16% Burnley FC 10%

Blues Team News

While not the news anyone wants to hear, at least it is closure now. We’ll have to wait until next season to see if Lavia is actually worth the massive price that Chelsea paid Southampton for him.

Moving on, Cole Palmer did not train ahead of the Brazil friendly, due to a knock. While passed as fit for the Belgium match last night, Gareth Southgate did not feature him, and thus he should be okay for Saturday.

He shook off his issue well enough to resume training with England this international period.

Sticking with Three Lions, Southgate said he believes Chelsea team captain Reece James will be fit enough to feature again this season, and thus get some more minutes under his belt before the Euros this summer.

That’s not going to happen in this match though.

Another English international, Levi Colwill, was not in contention for selection by the national side this time around. He is still nursing a toe injury, and his timeline for return remains uncertain.

In keeping with the England theme, yet again in this post, Carney Chukwuemeka, according to a club statement: “returned early to work on his fitness at Cobham, as he looks to play a key role in the remainder of the season.”

He withdrew from the England U21s due to an unspecified knock, and should be fine to feature in this one. Meanwhile the status of Christopher Nkunku remains a mystery, but the original timeline set forth by manager Mauricio Pochettino, at the beginning of the month, would have him back in action today.

Finally, Malo Gusto withdrew from the France U21s due to an unspecified virus, but he’s understood to have quickly recovered.

Great news for Chelsea, they have apparently averted an injury crisis at the right back position.

