The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Chelsea Team News at Aston Villa: Cole Palmer, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell

By

Share

cole palmer

Cole Palmer has been, unquestionably, the highlight of this Chelsea FC season. The former Manchester City man recently pulled even with his former linemate, Erling Haaland, in the race to win the Premier League scoring title. He likely won’t win that race, ultimately, but Palmer has provided a bright light for Chelsea, in what has no doubt been a very dark season.

He missed yesterday’s new low, the 5-0 beatdown at the hands of Arsenal, due to an unspecified illness.

cole palmer

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 24,  8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Chelsea Preview Material:  Full Fitness/Injury Report   Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea  9th, 47 pts, LWDWD    Aston Villa 4th, 66 pts, WWDLW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea  32%   Draw 26%  Aston Villa  42%

malo gusto

Blues Team News

“Even if he is good [on Tuesday] maybe he is not in a condition to play,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said of the star forward’s status ahead of the blowout.

“We hope he can recover from this situation and be involved with the team.”

Cole Palmer is expected to be back for the weekend clash at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile Ben Chilwell (knee injury) is looking at a return sometime in May. This same month could also see the Blues welcome Robert Sanchez (undisclosed) and Levi Colwill (toe) back into the fold.

ben chilwell

No one has any actual clue when Christopher Nkunku (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring) and Malo Gusto (knee ligament) will return. It is possible that that any or all of this triad could miss the rest of the season.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.