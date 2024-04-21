Arsenal Injury Updates, Lineup Prediction vs Chelsea

Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can play multiple positions for Arsenal in the back line, sat out yesterday’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as a precaution.

It turns out that he picked up a knock during the Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue. Apr. 23, 8pm local, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 16% Arsenal 64% Draw 20%

Form Guide: Chelsea WDWDW Arsenal WLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 47 pts, 9th Arsenal 74 pts, 1st

Tomiyasu could be okay to play on Tuesday night, when Arsenal hosts Chelsea, but he was replaced by Jakub Kiwior in the starting lineup yesterday. Speaking of starting lineups, here is our prediction of who will be in it come Tuesday night.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus.

Prediction: Arsenal 1, Chelsea 0

