Chelsea will finish this 2023-24 season in mid-table and trophyless because they are a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde kind of side. “We are capable of having an amazing performance and three days after, we show the extremes,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said after yesterday’s 5-0 destruction at the hands of Arsenal.

“Our standards are not sustained for the bad days. When we have bad days, we are so bad. When we are good, we are capable of everything. It is another thing we need to be aware that we need to increase for the future.”

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 24, 8pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 9th, 47 pts, LWDWD Aston Villa 4th, 66 pts, WWDLW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 32% Draw 26% Aston Villa 42%

So yesterday was the bad, and there has been plenty more of that this season. As for the good, well, they did beat Aston Villa, Saturday’s opponent in the Premier League, in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup this season. They also progressed all the way to the finals of the EFL Cup where they pushed Liverpool to the very brink, before finally falling. The thrilling draw with Manchester City earlier this season in the league was nice too.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Djorde Petrovic; Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

