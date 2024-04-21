Chelsea Team News at Arsenal: Colwill, James, Nkunku

In future years, whenever Chelsea and their fans reflect on this 2023-24 season they will likely think of injuries first. It has been the most injury-riddled season in their entire club history, but Levi Colwill, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku all stand a chance of coming off the IL between now and Championship Sunday.

Nkunku (thigh injury) is back in partial training, and nearing a return, but it won’t happen on Tuesday night when the Blues visit Arsenal.

Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs

Kick: Tue. Apr. 23, 8pm local, Emirates Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Arsenal

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Arsenal

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 16% Arsenal 64% Draw 20%

Form Guide: Chelsea WDWDW Arsenal WLWWD

PL Position: Chelsea 47 pts, 9th Arsenal 74 pts, 1st

Blues Team News

As for James (hamstring) and Colwill (toe), they are both about a couple weeks, or thereabouts, away from a return. Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) could be back in May, but Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (ACL) won’t be returning this season.

Meanwhile Nicolas Jackson, a machine when it comes to accumulating bookings, is now up to nine, meaning he’s one away from hitting the next suspension threshold.

