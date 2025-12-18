While Chelsea FC have a substantial injury list, there is only one new concern in that department- Estevao Willian. The Brazilian winger missed out on Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday, with a minor muscular injury. Blues boss Enzo Maresca ruled him out of the weekend league fixture, but remains optimistic he’ll be fit for the next match, the following weekend against Aston Villa.

“Estevao has a small muscular problem, a light injury,” Maresca said on Tuesday.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. December 20, 12:30 pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 35% Draw 26% Chelsea 39%

Premier League Standing: Newcastle United 12th, 22 pts Chelsea 4th, 28 pts

“He won’t be available for Newcastle, but we will see for the next one. I think he can be available for the next one.”

Team News for Both Sides

Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, Levi Colwill and Liam Delap remain sidelined for the Blues. Flipping over to the hosts, well, we have a lot of updates to get to, so let’s dive straight in.

“Emil Krafth and Kieran Trippier are still out, and their target date will be around the new year, we think,” manager Eddie Howe said on Tuesday. Trippier has a thigh injury while Krafth’s problem is with his knee. We won’t see them play again in 2025.

Howe’s pre-League Cup media session provided an update on Jamaal Lascelles, who could be in contention for Saturday.

“Jamaal is returning from a muscle problem,” the manager said. “He’s fit and training with the group.”

On Botman and his lower back problem, Howe said: “With Sven, we’re not entirely sure when he’ll return. He’s made good progress, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

As for Dan Burn and his injury situation, it turns out he’s got a fractured rib and it’s affecting his lung too! He’s out until February.

“That was a big blow for us,” Howe said. “I think he’s been excellent in recent weeks. So, yeah, it’s a rib problem with some issue with his lungs. We wish him well – it will probably be around 4-6 weeks.”

And then finally, Newcastle have a new injury concern, in Valentino Livramento. The fullback suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the win over Fulham in the EFL Cup last night.

“It doesn’t look good,” Howe sad in postgame yesterday. “The fact he came off is a worrying sign, and we’re so stretched in that area it would be a problem.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

