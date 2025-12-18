Chelsea visits Newcastle United on Saturday, for the first match of the next round of Premier League action. It’s also a matchup of two sides who won their EFL Cup quarterfinal ties in midweek. Newcastle United, banged up as they are, are the defending champions in that competition, and they’ll take on Manchester City in the semifinals.

As for Chelsea, they await the winner of Arsenal-Crystal Palace, a clash that takes place on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. December 20, 12:30 pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Starting XI Predictions Team News

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 35% Draw 26% Chelsea 39%

Premier League Standing: Newcastle United 12th, 22 pts Chelsea 4th, 28 pts

And we’ll preview those matches later on, as the time draws near. For now, let’s look at the projected starting lineups for Saturday.

Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho; Joao Pedro

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale; Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon

