Newcastle United have a fresh injury concern in defender Dan Burn, who suffered a problem/issue with his ribs over the weekend. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said the following yesterday: “Dan has gone to hospital for a check of his ribs, so hopefully he will be OK.” We’ll keep an eye on that, but for now, you can rule Dan Burn out of the EFL Cup quarterfinal against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Otherwise the injury/fitness/unavailability situation remains the same for the Geordies.

Fulham FC at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 17th, 8:15pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (muscle), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (back) and William Osula (ankle) remain sidelined. Shifting gears to Fulham, Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) will miss this one, with Fulham manager Marco Silva explaining earlier today:

“We have to be careful with him, he’s OK. He’s already running on the pitch, and is not going to be long. He’s already doing individual work, probably some weeks, but I cannot give you a timescale because we see how he’s going to react this week.”

The news is better for Jonah Kusi-Asare, who has now recovered from illness, and has been passed fit for this match.

“He didn’t have a good week – he was ill – and lost one or two sessions,” said Silva. “We decided not to go with him [at Turf Moor]. He trained yesterday, and he is going to be in contention.”

And then finally, Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) remains sidelined.

