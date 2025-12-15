Newcastle United vs Fulham FC Predicted Starting XIs

Up next for the holders, Newcastle United, in their League Cup title defense is the quarterfinal round (yes, we’re already there). Awaiting Eddie Howe and his men is a visit from southwest London club Fulham FC. This is a massive match, for both sides. Newcastle are 12th in both the Premier League and the Champions League tables.

Fulham are 14th in the league and not competing in Europe this season.

League Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Fulham FC at Newcastle United

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 17th, 8:15pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting Lineup Predictions.

So in other words, this competition is the best thing they have going this season. It’s their best opportunity for a trophy by far (although, to be entirely fair, there is still the FA Cup, which begins just after New Year’s, so we’ll see there)

Predicted Starting XIs

Fulham FC

Bernd Leno; Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca, Timothy Castagne; Sander Berge, Sasa Lukic; Harry Wilson, Josh King, Kevin; Raul Jimenez

Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale; Valentino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Yoane Wissa, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

