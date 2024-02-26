Chelsea Team News vs Leeds United: Cucurella, Silva, Badiashile

The transition from one cup clash to another comes fast and furious for Chelsea FC. Spanish left back Marc Cucurella is nearing a return from his long injury layoff, but may not be fit in time to be in contention against on Wednesday night. Ahead of the midweek FA Cup 5th round clash against Leeds United Chelsea have a couple more recent fitness concerns in Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile.

Neither one are expected to be fit in time for this one.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Leeds United

Recent Trends: Leeds have lost their last six at Chelsea across all competitions

Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

