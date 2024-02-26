Chelsea Team News vs Leeds United: Cucurella, Silva, Badiashile

The transition from one cup clash to another comes fast and furious for Chelsea FC. Spanish left back Marc Cucurella is nearing a return from his long injury layoff, but may not be fit in time to be in contention against on Wednesday night. Ahead of the midweek FA Cup 5th round clash against Leeds United Chelsea have a couple more recent fitness concerns in Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile.
Neither one are expected to be fit in time for this one.
FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs
Recent Trends: Leeds have lost their last six at Chelsea across all competitions
Kick: Wed. Feb. 28, 7:30 pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Blues Team News
Chelsea will no doubt be on very tired legs here, after that marathon of a League Cup Final. Manager Mauricio Pochettino would no doubt love to heavily rotate his squad for this match against the Whites, but there are limits to how many changes he can make, given their long injury list.
The likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu all remain out, with no real return in sight any time soon.
