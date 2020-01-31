No team has won more Premier League games away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium than Chelsea has with four. They have the same status when it comes to across all competitions too, winning at the KP six times. Additionally, Brendan Rodgers still hasn’t won any of his 13 meetings against Chelsea as a manager.
So while the Foxes are looking down at the Blues one spot in the standings, and will have the crowd on their side on Saturday, they really aren’t favorites.
Still Chelsea has really struggled in scoring lately and that’s due to their inability to consistently finish their chances.
“It is a hard one,” said Blues boss Frank Lampard.
“We work hard in front of goal and it is not coming off for us. It is going to define you. I feel like a broken record. We have the larger share of possession and shots on goal but not making those count.”
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City
Willian Batshuayi Hudson-Odoi
Mount Jorginho Kante
Azpilicueta Zouma Tomori James
Kepa
Chelsea FC at Leicester City FYIs
February 1, 12:30 pm, King Power Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Recent series history: Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League away matches against Leicester
Form Guide: Leicester City WLLWW Chelsea DLWDW
Probabilities via Google: Leicester City win 37%, Draw 27%, Chelsea win 36%
