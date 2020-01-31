Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

No team has won more Premier League games away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium than Chelsea has with four. They have the same status when it comes to across all competitions too, winning at the KP six times. Additionally, Brendan Rodgers still hasn’t won any of his 13 meetings against Chelsea as a manager.

So while the Foxes are looking down at the Blues one spot in the standings, and will have the crowd on their side on Saturday, they really aren’t favorites.

Still Chelsea has really struggled in scoring lately and that’s due to their inability to consistently finish their chances.

“It is a hard one,” said Blues boss Frank Lampard.

“We work hard in front of goal and it is not coming off for us. It is going to define you. I feel like a broken record. We have the larger share of possession and shots on goal but not making those count.”

  Willian       Batshuayi    Hudson-Odoi

    Mount     Jorginho     Kante

Azpilicueta     Zouma     Tomori   James    

Kepa

Chelsea FC at Leicester City FYIs

February 1, 12:30 pm, King Power Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Recent series history: Chelsea have won five of their last seven Premier League away matches against Leicester

Form Guide: Leicester City  WLLWW   Chelsea  DLWDW

Probabilities via Google: Leicester City win 37%,  Draw 27%,  Chelsea win 36%

