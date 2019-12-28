Chelsea at Arsenal Team News: Ceballos, Martinelli, Barkley, Giroud

It’s the first ever meeting between Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Frank Lampard as managers, with the two men now continuing their individual rivalry onto a new level. It’s a new era for the two men who accomplished a ton as Premier League play-making midfielders, as Arsenal hosts Chelsea tangle in a Sunday matinee London Derby.
Let’s take a look at the team news for this one, starting with the fourth place Blues. Midfielder Ross Barkley and striker/former Arsenal man Olivier Giroud are both doubts for this one while Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains a long term injury absentee.
Chelsea are barely hanging on for a top four slot having lost three of their last four, and now their lead over Wolverhampton Wanderers for the last UCL qualification slot is down to a skinny two points.
As for Arsenal, they’re a total mess right now, entering the weekend a lowly 12th place in the table, and having won just one of their last five. For the Gunners, Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Martinelli are all doubtful while Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasniac are out of commission for this one.
Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 29, 2pm Emirates Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: Arsenal Chelsea
Form Guide: Arsenal- DDLWL Chelsea FC- LWLLW
Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 33%, Draw 26%, Chelsea win 41%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
Yes, the Gunners home form is light years better than their road form this season, but look for Lampard to sort of duplicate the tactical greatness display that he conveyed in the road win at Tottenham Hotspur. Expect another road win at another London rival.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind