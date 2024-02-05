Taylor Swift was attending high profile football games long before she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. As has been well documented, Swift will be at the Super Bowl this Sunday, supporting her boyfriend and his team, just as she has done all season long.

And her attendance at the big game will be a part of larger political “psy-op,” according to some conspiracy nuts on the fringe of the American political landscape.

But alas, we’ve laughed at that enough already. Let’s now flash back to September 5, 2010, when Swift, along with her friend and fellow mega popstar Selena Gomez, attended Notre Dame football’s 23-12 season opening win over Purdue.

Austin, the brother of Taylor Swift, was a freshman at Notre Dame at the time.

Taylor initially requested to sit in the student section with her brother but was moved (along with Gomez) to the sidelines, for obvious security reasons, during the game.

Swift and Gomez have a friendship that has been well-documented through various public appearances, social media interactions, and mutual support for each other’s music and personal milestones.

Or at least that is what my nieces tell me.

Fun fact about being a college football journalist- most schools let you leave the press box early, to go on to the sidelines for the final six minutes. This is done for the purpose of getting expedited, more convenient access to the post game media opportunities.

And I was on hand for this one in South Bend, as this Fighting Irish win over the Boilermakers was historic for the program. It was the very first game of the Brian Kelly era. And it marked the only time that I have ever been in very close proximity to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

You can ask my niece, Sarina Diaz, about that. I may have told her this story before, once or twice, three or four times; ore more. “Back in ’10..when I was covering the Irish home opener, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez…..(Grandpa/Abe Simpson voice).”

And although this anecdote is 14 years old, it is still “news.” After all, a very large portion of Swift’s fanbase weren’t even alive when this game took place, so it’s definitely news to them.

These days the Swifties are more powerful than ever, as their icon sits on the highest throne of American pop culture. People are ven planning Taylor Swift themes for their Super Bowl parties this year.

She has a presence everywhere, even in local minor league hockey.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

