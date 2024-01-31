Taylor Swift Ignites MAGA Super Bowl Conspiracy Frenzy

Here is what is currently circulating in MAGA communication circles right now. They believe that this Super Bowl Sunday, Taylor Swift is going to perform at the halftime show, and during the set, she will endorse Joe Biden for President.

Also, the NFL is not just complicit in this initiative- they are part of the cabal.

Master conspiracy theorist Vivek Ramaswamy starts wild new conspiracy theory: The Super Bowl is going to be fixed so the Chiefs win, to setup Taylor Swift’s endorsement of President Biden. “I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major… pic.twitter.com/fztMsBk5Ii — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 29, 2024

After all, they rigged the AFC Title Game in favor of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ll rig the Super Bowl too. With the help of the Democratic Party of course.

The following groups and individuals are also all in on this nefarious plot: the mafia, Skull & Bones, Big Pharma, Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the Freemasons, Lee Harvey Oswald, John Wilkes Booth, Dr. Fauci, the immigrant caravan, Rosie O’Donnell, the saucer people, vampires, reverse vampires and infant-blood-drinking-Democrats.

The far-right-wing echo chamber truly believes this, at least the first paragraph.

The second paragraph is just to poke fun at this bunch, who actually believe Taylor Swift is somehow controlling the outcomes of the biggest games in the National Football League.

But then again, this is Super Bowl 58, and 5+8=13, which is Swift’s favorite number!

Ah-ha!

Anyway, we’re talking here about a demographic that also somehow believed some mysterious, shadowy government insider figure named Q was giving them the actual behind-the-scenes truth on the most important world issues of the day.

In reality, it was just a creepy Japanese InCel and his even creepier Dad running an 8chan message board the whole time.

An HBO documentary production crew figured that out, with ease, but that didn’t seem to change the hearts and minds of the Trumper capitol stormers.

It was nice of Taylor Swift to engage in a conspiracy with the NFL, the Biden administration, and Pfizer, to fix the Superbowl in KC’s favor, in order to make up for the regular season games that she was responsible for them losing. (Did I do this right, MAGAs?) — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) January 30, 2024

This is going to be hilarious- watching the MAGA movement go head-to-head with the Swifties for the next couple of weeks. Hey, you remember what happened to the Burger King Twitter account when it got on the wrong side of the Swifties. (Even though it didn’t actually do anything wrong).

Taylor Swift is a force of nature, if you’re a brand of, well, just about anything, you don’t want to go to war with her.

Besides the Trump Train/QOPers/tin foil hat wearers already hate/boycott the NFL, all the way back to 2017, remember?

They stopped watching, or so they claim, because their cult leader told them Colin Kaepernick was an evil human being. Oh, and if you’re reading this and you don’t know who Vivek Ramaswamy is, well, consider yourself lucky.

He has so little value as a human being, I refuse to even articulate anything about who or what he is.

I really had no rooting interest at all in the Super Bowl, but now I’m all in on the Chiefs! Can’t wait to see the Trump acolytes meltdown after that.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories