West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

The final fixture of the first round of Premier League fixtures sees champions Manchester City travel to London. There they will take on West Ham United. That doesn’t bode well for David Moyes’ men. The Hammers have faced Manchester City three times on the opening day of the top flight, losing all three and conceding eleven goals along the way.

City holds a tremendous record outside of opening day fixtures against West Ham too. They are undefeated in their last 13 league fixtures against the East London club. Only against Fulham do they hold a longer streak in the Premier League. It’s not all doom and gloom for West Ham.

It’s all new down at the East London club, with ample defensive reinforcements and a striker to challenge Michail Antonio. Antonio has been flying solo as the lone striker at the club since they sold Seb Haller to Ajax.

Starting XI Prediction

The Pole in the goal remains the Hammers’ first choice ‘keeper. He is simply world class and West Ham is lucky to have him.

At full back, Aaron Cresswell is the best option for The Irons, with Vlad Coufal remaining the incumbent at right-back. Both will need to keep their performance levels up, with talented youngster Ben Johnson breathing down both of their necks for a starting role. Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson will start at center back.

Declan Rice and Tomáš Soucek will re-form one of the league’s best two man defensive midfield pivots. Declan Rice is world class, and if Soucek isn’t world class too – he is not far behind him. Pablo Fornals will provide the attacking impetus from the center of the pitch.

Jarrod Bowen and Saïd Benrahma will provide the wide attacking threats. I am going with new recruit, Italian Gianluca Scamacca to lead the line. It’s a big step up for the Italian, and I think he is ready for it.

Match Prediction

West Ham looks stronger this year. And I have grown quite fond of them since I began writing these previews for thesportsbank.net However, I just don’t see a reality where the Hammers pick up a win this weekend. Although they have gotten stronger, Manchester City has too.

I think the irons will fight the good fight, but will end up on the wrong side of the result.

2-1 Man City

