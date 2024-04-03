Interesting statistic to ponder as we head into West Ham at Wolves on Saturday. Only two men have managed more games in the Premier League era than David Moyes- the G.O.A.T. Sir Alex Ferguson and icon among icons Arsene Wenger.

Fergie is second and Wenger is first, and both of them have obviously won a lot more than Moyes has. Currently in his second stint at West Ham, he’s also led Everton, Sunderland and Manchester United (for less than a full season).

West Ham United at Wolves FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Apr 6, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

PL Position: West Ham 7th, 45 pts Wolves 10th, 42 pts

Form Guide: West Ham DLDDW Wolves DLWLW

Google Result Probability: West Ham 34% Wolves 39% Draw 27%

The Scotsman, who was also known as Sir Alex’s Chosen One back in 2013, has managed 1,141 games, won 487 games, drawn 283 and lost 371. That’s a win percentage of 42.68%. Not great, but also not awful. He’s the Premier League version of the old Woody Allen adage “half of success in life is just showing up.”

Moyes is a journeyman gaffer, through and through, for a reason. He tends to often be on “sacking watch.”

He won the Conference League last season, and claimed the Community Shield with United in 2013. He also won the second division with Preston North End, and has a couple runner-up credits on his CV.

And that’s pretty much it when it comes to his plaudits!

Now let’s look at what lineup he’ll potentially trot out there.

West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Wolves

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio

