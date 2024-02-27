Another David Moyes Cup approaches as Everton FC host West Ham United. The embattled Scotsman got a badly needed win last night, in order to ease the current pressure on him. He’s safe from the sack for now, but that will change if they continue to slide down the standings.

While the Irons are desperate to stay in contention for European qualification, the Toffees are feeling the heat to stay above a different demarcation point.

West Ham United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 2024, at 3pm Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Everton FC 47% Draw 27% West Ham 26%

PL Position, Form Guide: Everton FC 15th, 25 pts, DDLDD West Ham, 8th, 39 pts, WLLLD

Ever since they got hit by the financial sanctions, Everton FC have struggled to stay out of the drop zone. Yet again this season, relegation is a real fear for the blue side of Mersey. In filling out our West Ham lineup projection, we’re leaving out Kalvin Phillips. We covered why in the last post.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Ben Johnson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; James Ward-Prowse, Maxwell Cornet, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

