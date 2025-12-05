West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo met the media today, ahead of his side’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. During his media session, he provided updates on Crysencio Summerville and Oliver Scarles. The former could return to action this weekend, the latter will remain out for another week or so.

Let’s start with Summerville, who is a 50/50 proposition, due to an unspecified knock.

Irons Team News

Said Santo earlier today: “I think, hopefully, Crysencio returns soon. We miss him; we know what he gives to the team. Let’s see, we need all the players. I hope he can be back.”

On Scarles and his shoulder injury, Santo said:

“Ollie has a medical appointment on 8 Dec, and we hope that he’s going to be cleared to full contact. He is training individually; he does parts of the session with the group but without contact… So, after the appointment, I hope that he can join the team.”

So probably later on this month- that’s when we’ll see him again.

Elsewhere one of the the Hammers most key players, Lucas Paqueta, is back eligible again after having served his one-match ban for the red card in last Sunday’s loss to Liverpool. Also, defender Igor Julio cannot face his parent club here, per league rules and regulations.

And then finally Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains out with a lower back problem.

