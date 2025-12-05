When West Ham United played Manchester United to a score draw yesterday, it had to have felt like a win for them. After all, West Ham are having such a dreadful season that taking a point, anywhere, has to feel exciting. And when the Hammers grab a point from a match against a side that resides on the first page of the standings, well it’s time to get ecstatic then.

West Ham United at Brighton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. December 7, 2pm, Falmer Stadium, Brighton & Hove, UK

West Ham United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Brighton 63% West Ham 16% Draw 21%

PL Form, Position: Brighton WDWWL, 22 pts, 7th Hammers WWDLD, 12 pts, 18th

The next opponent, Brighton, reside in the same range of the table as Man United, so we’ll see what happens in the Sunday matinee. The Hammers are still trying to escape the relegation zone, as they’ll enter the weekend sitting 18th in the table.

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI at Brighton & Hove Albion

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dinos Mavropanos, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Freddie Potts, Soungoutou Magassa; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes; Callum Wilson

