West Ham United have a hole to dig out of in midweek when they host SC Freiburg in UEL competition. The Hammers are behind 0-1 on aggregate in this tie, so manager David Moyes needs to really go with a lineup that puts his best foot forward. Jarrod Bowen is unquestionably this team’s first choice striker.

Thus we’ve seen the team’s other strikers come off the bench and feature in rather different and very unexpected roles.

West Ham United vs SC Freiburg FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 14, 8pm, London Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: SC Freiburg leads 1-0

Fun Fact: Including qualifying matches, West Ham have won their last 10 at home in continental competition.

Last time out, Michail Antonio came on for James Ward-Prowse in the central midfield role. And in the back line, in the spine of the defense, Danny Ings was subbed on for Nayef Aguerd.

So be on the look out for something like that to happen again here.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs SC Freiburg

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

