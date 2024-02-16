Given what happened the last time out, a 6-0 loss to Arsenal, West Ham United badly need to get back out on the pitch. The Hammers could use a result, any kind of decent result, to get that disaster off their minds.

Up next is a trip to Nottingham Forest, in a league fixture that could welcome back Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio.

West Ham United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 3 pm local, City Ground

PL Form: Nottingham Forest LDLLW West Ham United LLDDD

PL Standing: Nottingham Forest 16th, 21 pts West Ham United 8th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Nottingham Forest win 40% Draw 27% West Ham win 33%

West Ham Team News

Both have been on the injured list for awhile now, so getting them back in the side, finally, will be a massive boost for manager David Moyes.

Paqueta has been out with a calf problem while Antonio has been a very long while with a knee issue. Both could be in contention for matchday squad selection here, if they pass late fitness tests. However, it is more likely that this match comes too soon for them.

Other than that, the team news situation for the Irons hasn’t changed all that much since last weekend.

