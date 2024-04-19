As we head into the run-in of the 2023-24 Premier League season, West Ham United have a multitude of injury concerns. That’s the bad news. The good news is that all the injury concerns relate to issues that aren’t serious, and the Hammers shouldn’t see any of their injured players miss a ton of time. Jarrod Bowen, Alphonse Areola, Kalvin Phillips, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos could all be in the matchday squad at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

So without further ado, let’s break it all down, and preview the match.

West Ham United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Apr. 21, 2024, at 3pm, Selhurst Park London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 14th, 33 pts, WLLDD West Ham 9th, 48 pts, LWDLD

Result Probability: West Ham United 29% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 45%

Irons boss David Moyes gave the following updates on Phillips (thigh) and Areola (groin): “Kalvin Phillips and Alphonse Areola will be checked.”

Of Aguerd (ankle) and Mavropanos (unspecified), the Scotsman said at his weekly Friday news conference: “[Aguerd] and Konstantinos Mavropanos are both getting checked before Sunday.”

Shifting up to the top of the pitch, Bowen also faces a late fitness test for Sunday: “I’ve not seen him yet today. Jarrod was really touch and go going into last night’s game, and it took an injection for him to play. We’ll have to see how he is ahead of Sunday.”

Finally, youngster George Earthy is still recovering from a concussion, and he won’t take part this weekend.

“He’s great,” Moyes said.

“He was in the other day. He looks fine, but he’s going through the [concussion] protocols. He won’t be available on Sunday.”

