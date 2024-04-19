West Ham are out of the Europa League, but hey, they ran into a true buzz saw in Bayer Leverkusen. The current juggernaut of a Bundesliga side has kept their historical undefeated streak going. It’s now at 44 and counting. You just got to hand it to them, and say to the Irons, well, you tried your best. Now comes a London derby with Crystal Palace, as the attention now shifts back to the home front.

West Ham United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Apr. 21, 2024, at 3pm, Selhurst Park London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 14th, 33 pts, WLLDD West Ham 9th, 48 pts, LWDLD

Result Probability: West Ham United 29% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 45%

Besides, it is not like the Hammers don’t have company. Within a 24 hour span, this midweek, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal befell the same fate as the East Londoners: their continental campaign is over.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Ben Johnson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Michail Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

