West Ham Team News vs Brentford: Moyes, Paqueta, Phillips

What a difference a couple of months makes. Around the holiday period, West Ham United manager David Moyes was openly discussing the idea of contract extension talks with the club. Now, if the losing streak continues, Moyes may not even see out his current deal (which expires at the end of the season).

There is already talk of potential Moyes replacement candidates.

West Ham United vs Brentford FC

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 26, 2024, 8pm, London Stadium, London, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form Guide: Brentford FC 14th, 25 pts, LLDLL West Ham, 9th, 36 pts, LLLD

West Ham United Team News

Thomas Tuchel has been linked as one of those targets, and he is now officially out of Bayern Munich at the end of the term.

It will be interesting to see how the coaching carousel ends up spinning around. In terms of injury issues, for the Brentford clash on Monday night, Lucas Paqueta is the primary concern. He could be in the mix to feature here, after missing the last two months due to a calf complaint.

January transfer window addition Kalvin Phillips, off to a rough start so far in East London, is suspended for this one.

