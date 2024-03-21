West Ham United are, on the whole, a relatively fit side this international break, but they do have a couple minor injury concerns. Attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a fresh concern as he’s set to miss Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to a knee injury.

However, the knee injury is said to be minor, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

So Kudus should be okay for next weekend, when the Irons return to action with a trip to Newcastle United.

Then you have Maxwel Cornet (thigh injury) and Emerson Palmieri (minor knock/groin strain) who was a late call to feature in the score draw with Aston Villa on St. Patrick’s Day. He also came off early from that match, so you have to assume the international break will be good for him.

As for Cornet, manager David Moyes said the following, in regards to his fitness situation: “Maxi Cornet is back here [at Rush Green] at the moment after being away getting some treatment, so he won’t be fit for this game.” Sounds like he’ll be fit for the trip to St. James Park.

Fitness definitely seems to be something that the Hammers have in their favor as they make their push for a finish in the Premier League table that will secure European football next season.

