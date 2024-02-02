The Sports Bank

West Ham Team News at Man United: Benrahma, Fornals, Aguerd, Coufal

West Ham United find themselves in the midst of a “transfer deal was done on deadline day, but collapsed in the finalizing stages due to clerical errors” narrative. Said Benrahma was all set to move to Olympique Lyonnais, but West Ham did not complete their end of their paperwork in time, reportedly.

The Transfer Matching System could not compute, and hence the deal fell apart in the 11th hour.

As you can see above, worldwide transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provides the details. This is very reminiscent of another time a transfer deal was done, with all that’s left the crossing of the Ts and dotting of the Is.

Flashback to summer transfer window deadline day, 2015, with David de Gea all set to leave Manchester United for his hometown club of Real Madrid, and sure enough….nah, sorry, not actually happening.

And take a look at who the Hammers will be playing in their very next game, in less than 72 hours! It all comes full circle.

Manchester United at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb.4, 2pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions:   Man United    West Ham

Team News:   Man United    West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability:  West Ham win 21%    Draw 23%    Man United 56%

But the Hammers did get one deal over the finish line today, before the transfer window closed shut- Pablo Fornals is off to Real Betis.

As you can see above, that was just a phenomenal goodbye video. As for injury news, Nayef Aguerd could be back in the mix here while Michail Antonio remains out. Meanwhile Vladimir Coufal returns from suspension.

