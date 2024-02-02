West Ham United find themselves in the midst of a “transfer deal was done on deadline day, but collapsed in the finalizing stages due to clerical errors” narrative. Said Benrahma was all set to move to Olympique Lyonnais, but West Ham did not complete their end of their paperwork in time, reportedly.

The Transfer Matching System could not compute, and hence the deal fell apart in the 11th hour.

??? West Ham have confirmed Saïd Benrahma deal has collapsed. ?? OL statement guarantee that “West Ham were not completing thier admin with FIFA despite repeated reminders and continuous telephone communication”. pic.twitter.com/M52A571KBG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2024

??? Understand Olympique Lyon will appeal to FIFA and release a statement after Saïd Benrahma deal OFF! OL signed all documents, Benrahma too but West Ham did not proceed with TMS correct details. OL are asking for explanation from West Ham. pic.twitter.com/ewlR19NxB8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

As you can see above, worldwide transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provides the details. This is very reminiscent of another time a transfer deal was done, with all that’s left the crossing of the Ts and dotting of the Is.

Flashback to summer transfer window deadline day, 2015, with David de Gea all set to leave Manchester United for his hometown club of Real Madrid, and sure enough….nah, sorry, not actually happening.

And take a look at who the Hammers will be playing in their very next game, in less than 72 hours! It all comes full circle.

But the Hammers did get one deal over the finish line today, before the transfer window closed shut- Pablo Fornals is off to Real Betis.

Just a brilliant farewell video Thank you @pablofornals ?????pic.twitter.com/PRzVc5cgsJ — Babbling Irons (@BabblingIrons) February 1, 2024

As you can see above, that was just a phenomenal goodbye video. As for injury news, Nayef Aguerd could be back in the mix here while Michail Antonio remains out. Meanwhile Vladimir Coufal returns from suspension.

