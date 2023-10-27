West Ham United are nearing full fitness, and that’s a great thing for them, as they need a boost of some sort right now. Defender Vladimir Coufal is a doubt, with an unspecified muscular injury while Emerson is suspended for Sunday’s home clash against Everton.

Other than that, manager David Moyes has no injury concerns ahead of the weekend fixture.

West Ham United vs Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct 29, 2023, at 4pm London Stadium, UK

Team News for Both Sides

Google Result Probability: Everton 19% Draw 26% West Ham 45%

.PL Position, Form Guide: Everton 16th, 7 pts, LWLWL West Ham, 9th, 14 pts, LDWLL

Team News for Both Sides

Maybe that’s exactly what this team needs right now as they are coming off a loss last night, to Olympiacos in the Europa League.

Sure, it was the Hammers first defeat in Europe this term, but it comes at a time when the east London side has just one win in their last five league fixtures, with only four points taken from a possible 15 over that span.

So having a home match against Everton, a side that is once again in a relegation scrap, is perfect timing.

The Toffees won’t have too many absentees, but there are a couple, with Dele Alli (groin) and Ashley Young (suspension) set to miss out.

Meanwhile Andre Gomes (calf) and the very well-seasoned and long-tenured Seamus Coleman (knee) are both doubts for this one.

