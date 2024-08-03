Man United Transfer Talk: Wan-Bissaka, Mazraoui, De Ligt

The INEOS era at Manchester United got off to a strong start this summer transfer window, as they landed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro quickly and purposefully. But now things are really dragging along into tedium. The Matthijs de Ligt saga has been rambling on since mid-June.

We’ve got the latest on that, as well the situations related to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Noussair Mazraoui. Let’s get his this transfer talk party started.

??? The agreement between Matthijs de Ligt and Man United remains valid, he’s only waiting for United since June. Same for Nouassir Mazraoui, waiting for Utd since last week. Players’ agent Rafaela Pimenta agreed on five year contract plus option until 2030 for both of them. pic.twitter.com/aUcnLDlqKc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2024

The world’s foremost transfer authority, Fabrizio Romano, has the specifics in the tweet above, and again below. Elsewhere The Telegraph reports that Bayern Munich rejected the bids for both De Ligt and Mazraoui. With the former, he’s long agreed personal terms and definitely wants the move.

With the latter, it’s all dependent on first selling off Aaron Wan-Bissaka. There had been some movement towards shipping out AWB earlier this window, but that later stalled out.

?? Understand the agreement reached between Man United and Noussair Mazraoui is on five year deal valid until June 2029. It also includes an option for further year, 2030. Same as Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. Mazraoui, waiting for United… as they’ve to sell Wan-Bissaka. pic.twitter.com/OxRzjcdxJV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2024



Although there now seems to be some major traction on that again, with West Ham United said to be close. Dharmesh Sheth, of Sky Sports of course, says this deal is closer to getting done. There is optimism it’s gonna happen.

If/when it does, United will have more cash to fork over to Bayern Munich, and that should be all it takes to get their duo of targets acquired.

Right now, it seems that it’s only a matter of reaching an agreement on transfer fee amount.

