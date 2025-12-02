West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo gave an update on two injured Irons, earlier today, Oliver Scarles (shoulder) and Crysencio Summerville (undisclosed/unspecified). Neither will be available for selection on Thursday night at Old Trafford, but the latter could be ready on Sunday, when the Hammers visit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Santo responded to a question about Summerville ‘s availability, stating: “I don’t think so, unfortunately. We’ll assess him, but for Thursday, I think it’s going to be too soon.”

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Thursday Dec. 4, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

League Standings, Form: West Ham 17th, 11 pts, LWWDL Man United 7th, 24 pts, WDDLW

Google Probability: Man United win 66% Draw 19% West Ham win 15%

West Ham United Team News

Regarding Scarles, he said: “Ollie started training without contact – not cleared for full training yet – but involved in many parts of the sessions.”

Elsewhere Lukasz Fabianski remains out with a lower back injury and Lucas Paqueta is suspended for this match, after receiving two yellow cards in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. His absence means that attacker Luis Guilherme could be given a rare start against Manchester United at the Theatre of Dreams in midweek.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

