Does it sometimes feel like Manchester United gets some extra favors when it comes to scheduling? Like they get an extra day of rest, over other teams? That seems to be the case on Thursday, when West Ham United comes in. And then of course, next weekend, Man United have a Monday night clash, instead of Saturday or Sunday. But enough about United, at least for now, we’re here to talk about West Ham.

And overall, this has been a tough series, as of late, for the east London club.

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Thursday Dec. 4, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

West Ham United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

League Standings, Form: West Ham 17th, 11 pts, LWWDL Man United 7th, 24 pts, WDDLW

Google Probability: Man United win 66% Draw 19% West Ham win 15%

Thursday night, their prospects for a win do not look really great either.

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI at Manchester United

Alphonse Areola; Dinos Mavropanos, Igor Julio, Jean-Clair Todibo; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Freddie Potts, Mateus Fernandes, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Jarrod Bowen, Luis Guilherme, Callum Wilson

