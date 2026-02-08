It’s a very quick turnaround in the Premier League competition this week, with several teams who competed yesterday set to play again on Tuesday night. Manchester United (2-0 winners over Tottenham Hotspur) and West Ham United (also winners by a 2-0 score line, in their case, the vanquished was Burnley) are two such examples. United will take on the Hammers with a squad that’s pretty close to full fitness. Mason Mount (unspecified), Matthijs de Ligt (lower back) and Patrick Dorgu (thigh) remain sidelined.

Manchester United at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Tue Feb 10, 8:15, London Stadium, UK

Key Stat: West Ham United 18th, 23 pts, LWWLW Manchester United 4th, 44 pts, DWWWW

Google Result Probability: United win 54% Draw 23% West Ham win 23%

Manchester United Team News

Interim manager Michael Carrick. Actually, make that undefeated interim manager Michael Carrick, gave an update on Mount and De Ligt on Friday.

“Probably, Mason [will be available] sooner [than De Ligt],” Carrick said. “He’s not too far away, really. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long.”

Otherwise, the United injury situation remains the same- Dorgu is out until after the March internationals.

West Ham United Team News

The Irons injury/unavailability situation remains the same as it was upon entering the weekend.

Jean-Clair Todibo remains suspended, due to the red card he recieved against Chelsea, and veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains out with a lower back injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories