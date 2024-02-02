The Sports Bank

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Man United

It’s sixth place versus seventh place in the next edition of the David Moyes Cup as Manchester United hosts West Ham United on Sunday. The Hammers took the reverse fixture, back on Festivus, or Christmas Eve Eve. The Hammers also enter enter this clash looking down, by one point, in the table on their opposition.

Moyes would love that to keep that status quo, especially when you remember that United are the club that fired him, after just 10 months on the job, back in April of 2014.

Manchester United at West Ham United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Feb.4, 2pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions:   Man United    West Ham

Team News:   Man United    West Ham

Google Result Probability:  West Ham win 21%    Draw 23%    Man United 56%

Don’t cry too hard for him though, as he got a very lucrative parachute on that deal. Anyway, both these clubs badly need a result here, if they’re serious about staying in contention for European football qualification.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Man United

Lukasz Fabianski; Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Kalvin Phillips; James Ward-Prowse, Maxwel Cornet; Jarrod Bowen

Prediction: Man United 1, West Ham 0

For the most part, United have had the upper hand in this series, as of late, so we see that trend continuing here.

