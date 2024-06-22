Edson Alvarez Responds to Reports Linking Him to Man United

Edson Alvarez left Ajax to replace Declan Rice at West Ham United last summer, and his first season in east London was very successful. So much so that he’s now being linked with another move, this time to Manchester United.

According to reports, Old Trafford see Alvarez as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who looks likely to depart MUFC this summer.

The 26-year-old midfielder will captain the Mexico national team tomorrow night in Houston, where it will definitely feel like a home game for them in their Copa America opener against Jamaica.

When asked about his club future/the MUFC links, he first gave the industry standard boilerplate, but then left the door slightly ajar.

“I can only tell you that I’m focused on what I have to do. I know that the Copa América is a very important tournament where the eyes of the world are basically here,” Alvarez said.

“Later there will be time to see what there is or what there isn’t.”

A lot of this depends on whether or not Casemiro will make his move to Saudi Arabia. So we’ll see what happens there. Alvarez will lead a Mexico side this weekend that is heavily in transition.

El Tri has a lot to prove in this tournament.

“I really want this to start, [so] tomorrow I can go out with the captain’s armband, listen to the Mexican national anthem in front of all the people,” Alvarez added.

“It’s something I think about and get goosebumps.”

