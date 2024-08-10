To quote the Shelbyville version of Homer Simpson, “there’s a doings-a-transpiring.” Manchester United are in the final stages of closing three transfer deals, all of which are directly related to one another. Here we will focus on right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is on his way to West Ham United.

??? Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for right back to join #WHUFC from Man United as planned. Understand medical tests already booked on Sunday for AWB! ? Fee will be £15m. Man United authorized AWB to travel… Mazraoui, joining soon. pic.twitter.com/3tkpbPHBHm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2024

Manchester United Closing Transfer Deals

Matthijs de Ligt Noussair Mazraoui Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to multiple sources, the English fullback will move over on a £15m deal, with his medical in east London booked for tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka has “one year left on his United deal but may be in line for a pay-off with the club prepared to recompense him for the reduction in his salary at West Ham.”

Selling off AWB, who was acquired from Crystal Palace five years ago, frees up the funds for United to acquire Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. We’ll cover those two deals in detail shortly.

Wan-Bissaka had been linked with a move away all summer long, with speculation having once mounted that he was close to making the switch to Galatasaray, in the Turkish Super Lig.

While he wasn’t a Ballon d’Or level kind of player, or anything like that level, he was rather dependable, and overall solid during his time at Old Trafford.

Most United supporters will wish him well on the next step in his journey, and deservedly so.

