Aaron Wan-Bissaka Having West Ham Medical Ahead of £15m Move

To quote the Shelbyville version of Homer Simpson, “there’s a doings-a-transpiring.” Manchester United are in the final stages of closing three transfer deals, all of which are directly related to one another. Here we will focus on right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is on his way to West Ham United.

Manchester United Closing Transfer Deals

According to multiple sources, the English fullback will move over on a £15m deal, with his medical in east London booked for tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mail, Wan-Bissaka has “one year left on his United deal but may be in line for a pay-off with the club prepared to recompense him for the reduction in his salary at West Ham.”

Selling off AWB, who was acquired from Crystal Palace five years ago, frees up the funds for United to acquire Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. We’ll cover those two deals in detail shortly.

Wan-Bissaka had been linked with a move away all summer long, with speculation having once mounted that he was close to making the switch to Galatasaray, in the Turkish Super Lig.

While he wasn’t a Ballon d’Or level kind of player, or anything like that level, he was rather dependable, and overall solid during his time at Old Trafford.

Most United supporters will wish him well on the next step in his journey, and deservedly so.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.