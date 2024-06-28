Man United Transfer Talk: Manuel Ugarte, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Casemiro is still on the Manchester United roster, but isn’t expected to be once the summer transfer window closes. He needs to be replaced ASAP as he suffered a massive drop in form this past season. Manuel Ugarte, of Paris Saint-Germain could be that guy.

ESPN Uruguay claims that Ugarte is close to joining United, after we’ve seen reports this past week that he the midfield maestro is leaving the Parc des Princes.

The former Sporting Lisbon star was wanted by Chelsea last summer, but he ended up staying at PSG. The midfield maestro would be the perfect pairing for Kobbie Mainoo, and would become the first signing of the INEOS era. Then United would have a great defensive midfield starting duo, with Scott McTominay and possibly Sofyan Amrabat as the squad players.

The ESPN report states that this deal is very likely to go through.

Elsewhere Aaron Wan-Bissaka is going to Galatasaray (albeit on a small transfer fee that end up being a huge loss for United), right? No, not so fast as West Ham United are reportedly interested according to The Times.

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui tried to sign the English right back previously, but it didn’t happen. Now, if his new club can offer much more than the Turkish side, it should happen. AWB is surplus to requirements at MUFC, as he’s fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order.

So United need to get something in return for offloading him.

