West Ham at Wolves Team News: Aguerd, Areola, Alvarez, Dawson

West Ham United visits Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday in a matchup of two mid-table sides that have good overall squad fitness at this point. For the Hammers, Nayef Aguerd is an injury doubt due to an unspecified problem.

Meanwhile Alphonse Areola remains out with a groin injury.

West Ham United at Wolves FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Apr 6, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides West Ham Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: West Ham 7th, 45 pts Wolves 10th, 42 pts

Form Guide: West Ham DLDDW Wolves DLWLW

Google Result Probability: West Ham 34% Wolves 39% Draw 27%

Team News for Both Sides

‘”Nayef has trained today, so we’ll see how he and everyone else is before tomorrow,” manager David Moyes said on Monday, in regards to the Aguerd injury situation. He also gave the following update on Areola:

“Alphonse has hurt his groin, so at the moment, it looks like he’s going to be out for a little bit.”

Hard to say when the Irons will get their goalkeeper back. But there is better news, in regards to Edson Alvarez. The midfielder will now return to the side, after having finished serving his suspension.

Shifting over to the other sideline, Craig Dawson and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde will once again be injury doubts for this match. Meanwhile Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan remain on the shelf for the long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories