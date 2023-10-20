Tottenham Hotspur seem to be experiencing, what Bill Simmons, the Elvis Presley of sports journalists, called Ewing Theory. It refers to what happened to the New York Knicks, a few decades ago, when Patrick Ewing was no longer around.

A team loses their best overall player, and yet somehow gets better. It sounds counter-intuitive, but it’s real, and it has happened many times in the sporting world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Oct. 23, 2023, 8pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 64% Draw `20% Fulham FC 16%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 1st, 20 pts WWDWW Fulham FC , 11 pts WLDWL

Is it happening again here at White Hart Lane? Harry Kane is gone, and here we are- Tottenham are top of the table coming out of the international break. It simply doesn’t make much sense, but it’s real.

Up next is a home clash and London derby against Fulham FC in which Tottenham are tipped to win, as substantial 2/5 favorites.

Meanwhile a draw is priced at 11/4, and Fulham are underdogs, to the tune of 9/2.

So without further ado, let’s look at who, Ange Postecoglu, will select for his first team in this one. (See if you say that sentence slowly, with pauses, it rhymes.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp; James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison; Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories