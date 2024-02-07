There is plenty of good news, but also some bad news for Tottenham Hotspur as the next fixture, a visit from Brighton & Hove Albion, approaches. South Korea were eliminated from the Asian Cup, in the semi-final round by Jordan, so team talisman Heung-Min Son could return on Saturday.

Now on to the bad news, it had been previously thought that Giovani Lo Celso could be back this weekend, given that his thigh/hamstring injury is not thought to be serious.

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 10, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 52% Brighton 25% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWDWL, 44 pts, 5th Brighton DDLLL, 35 pts, 8th

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

However, fresh reports indicate that the overall assessment is actually unclear, and his return date is a mystery. We also don’t know when Manor Solomon (meniscus) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) could be back in the lineup either. You almost certainly will not see either in the squad on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Yves Bissouma has now completed his international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, with Mali having been eliminated by Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals. However, it doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to be in the squad on Saturday though. Mali’s national team boss admitted that Bissouma played at the tournament through a case of Malaria!

The good news is that his case is not serious. The bad news is that he’ll likely need a rest for a bit, prior to being reintegrated into this Spurs side.

