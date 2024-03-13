Tottenham Hotspur are truly coming off a statement win, having routed fourth place Aston Villa 4-0 last weekend. Now they hope to ride that momentum into a win at Fulham FC, and then with that, more positive vibes into the March international break.

It won’t be easy, as Fulham FC play hard in all London derbies.

Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 16 2024, 5:30 pm UK, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 46% Draw `25% Fulham FC 29%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 53 pts WWLWD Fulham FC 12th, 35 pts WWLWD

In looking at the lineup that Ange Postecoglu might go with here, Pape Matar Sarr is now probably match fit enough now/fully recovered from injury to go back into the starting lineup.

That means back to the bench for Rodrigo Betancur.

And with Micky van de Ven now injured, likely for a substantial amount of time, January transfer window signing Radu Dragusin is line for a lot of playing time. Other than that, the rest of the starting lineup kind of picks itself.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski; Heung Min-Son

