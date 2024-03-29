After all the storylines that emerged this season in the La Liga title race, we’re right back to the same old, same old. As April approaches, it’s a two team, and it’s the duopoly that you’re familiar with- Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Sorry Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid et al, but it’s not going to happen for you.

Ditto for Girona, who even spent a nice chunk of the season top of the table.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club FYIs

Kick: Sun. March 31, 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Athletic Club 4th, 56 pts, WWDLW Real Madrid 1st, 72 pts, WWDWD

Result Probability: Athletic Club 16% Draw 22% Real Madrid 62%

Madrid are in a great position to lock it up soon, but Barca are still hanging around, at least for now. As for Athletic Club, they enter this Easter Sunday match focusing on a finish in the top four.

So it’s a big match all around this weekend.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Athletic Club

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandes, Ferland Mendy; Federico Valverde, Aurielen Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo Silva de Goes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories