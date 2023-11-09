Real Madrid are back out of first place in La Liga, and thus, they will definitely have something to prove when they host Valencia on Saturday. Having been leaped again by Girona in the table, Carlo Ancelotti will look to put his best foot forward when they take to the pitch in their next league fixture.

The Italian does have a few injury concerns to contend with, as we covered in the previous post, but he still has a very strong side to select from.

Real Madrid vs Valencia FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Nov. 11, 2023, 8pm, Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid 2nd, 29 pts Valencia 8th, 18 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid DWDWW Valencia WDWDL

Valencia are a mid-table side, fighting for qualification into one of the two lesser UEFA competitions, so they are no easy out by any means. Jude Bellingham has overcome potential injury concerns (shoulder) to convey that he’s fully fit, and that means he’ll likely continue playing at Ballon d’Or level form.

With all that said, here is the 4-3-3 that we are going with.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Valencia

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Nacho, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories