If you’re a Real Madrid supporter, you can’t argue against how the team has started this season. They head out of the international break and into a La Liga fixture at Real Sociedad having taking all nine points from the nine points possible thus far in the 2025-26 season. Xabi Alonso, at least very early on, seems like a great fit in this extremely high profile role.

La Liga Regular Season Fixture FYIs

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 3:15pm, Reale Arena

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 60%, Draw 22% Real Sociedad win 18%

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 9 pts, WWW Real Sociedad 16th, 2 pts, DDL

In terms of trying to predict the starting lineup, well, there are a few different ways you can go with that. Madrid do have some keys out right now, but their squad is so very deep and talented. In all three position groups, Xabi has plenty of choices to make here.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction at Real Sociedad

Thibaut Courtois; Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni; Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe

